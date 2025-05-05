Monday, May 05, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Berkshire board names Greg Abel as CEO, Buffett to remain chair: Report

Berkshire board names Greg Abel as CEO, Buffett to remain chair: Report

Abel and most of Berkshire's board of directors were not aware of his plans prior to the announcement

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett surprised shareholders on Saturday, when he said he would step down as CEO at the end of the year. | Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Berkshire Hathaway's board voted unanimously to name Greg Abel president and CEO starting next year, while Warren Buffett will stay on as chairman, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources. 
The move officially initiates the transition that will see Buffett step aside after six decades at the helm of the conglomerate. Buffett surprised shareholders on Saturday, when he said he would step down as CEO at the end of the year. 
Abel and most of Berkshire's board of directors were not aware of his plans prior to the announcement. Buffett had said the conglomerate's board would meet on Sunday to discuss the transition. 
 
Having Buffett in the chair role could add a layer of stability and reassure investors as Abel takes over from an iconic figure whose reputation and legacy loom large. Class B shares of the company were down nearly 2% in premarket trading.

More From This Section

Once flying high, grounded Chinese pilots now deliver food to survive

Once flying high, grounded Chinese pilots now deliver food to survive

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israel approves plan to capture entire Gaza to pressure Hamas for ceasefire

Cable wiring, wiring

Cable theft in Spain delays thousands of high-speed rail passengers

boat capsized, boat

Tourist boats capsize in sudden storm in southwest China, leaving 10 dead

Houthi

Houthis announce campaign targeting Israeli airports as tensions rise

Topics : Warren Buffett Berkshire greg abel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon