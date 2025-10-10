Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US Embassy denies reports of new AMRAAM missile supply to Pakistan

US Embassy denies reports of new AMRAAM missile supply to Pakistan

The clarification came after Dawn News reported on October 8 that US defence firm Raytheon would supply Pakistan with new AMRAAMs following the contract update

f-16 jets, pakistan

According to Dawn, the new contract, worth $41.6 million, added Pakistan to the list of buyers for the enhanced C8 and D3 AMRAAM variants. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) Embassy on Friday dismissed media reports claiming that Pakistan will receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently amended contract. The embassy clarified that the contract only covers maintenance and spare parts support, and does not involve the delivery of any new weapons.
 
In a statement, the embassy said the US Department of War’s September 30 announcement was part of a routine update on existing foreign military sales contracts. The amendment, it added, includes sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan, but does not include any upgrade or new supply of missiles.
 
 
“Contrary to false media reports, no part of this contract modification involves deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan,” the statement said.

Pak purchased 700 AMRAAMs in 2007

The clarification came after Dawn News reported on October 8 that US defence firm Raytheon would supply Pakistan with new AMRAAMs following the contract update.
 
According to Dawn, the new contract, worth $41.6 million, added Pakistan to the list of buyers for the enhanced C8 and D3 AMRAAM variants. The report said the change increased the total value of the contract to $2.5 billion, from the existing $2.47 billion.

Pakistan had earlier purchased around 700 AMRAAM missiles in 2007 for its F-16 fleet, which was at the time the largest international order for the air-to-air missile system.

Document names multiple countries

However, the original US Department of War document said that the contract covers foreign military sales to multiple countries, including the UK, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Türkiye, and Pakistan. The work will continue in Tucson and is expected to finish by May 30, 2030.
 
While Pakistan’s name appeared among the participating nations, the US Embassy clarified that this only concerns ongoing maintenance support for existing systems.
 

Topics : Pakistan US embassy F-16 F-16 fighter jets BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

