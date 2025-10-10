Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Obama got Nobel for doing nothing, says Donald Trump amid peace push

Obama got Nobel for doing nothing, says Donald Trump amid peace push

Former US President Barrack Obama won the award on October 9, 2009, for his 'extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people'

US President Donald Trump

Trump, who has consistently maintained that he has stopped seven conflicts since taking office in January this year, has also been raking up international support for his Nobel Peace Prize bid | Photo: Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after US President Donald Trump said that he has "no idea" whether he would win the Nobel Peace Prize this year, which will be announced on October 10, he has taken a swipe at former President Barrack Obama, who won the prize within the first eight months of his first term.
 
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump criticised Obama and said, "He got a prize for doing nothing... He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... Obama was not a good president." He further went on to say that his election was a much more important election.
 
 
His remarks came a day after Israel and Hamas accepted the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, calling an immediate end to the war, which began in 2023.
 
Trump, who has consistently maintained that he has stopped seven conflicts since taking office in January this year, has also been raking up international support for his Nobel Peace Prize bid. From Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, many leaders have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir have consistently thanked Trump for his intervention in bringing India and Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire, a claim which Trump has also made on multiple occasions.
 
Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Trump at the White House and called him a 'transformative' president, lauding his efforts for bringing peace between India and Pakistan after the two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in four days of military confrontation in May.

The Indian armed forces in May launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. The armed forces targeted terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 
 

Obama's Nobel Peace Prize

 
Former US President Barrack Obama won the award on October 9, 2009, for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people."
 
The decision by the Norwegian Nobel Committee shocked the world, with The New York Times describing it as "very premature" and arguing that the committee "should have a higher bar".
 

Have stopped eight wars: Trump

 
Trump made these remarks as he announced his plans to travel to Egypt for the signing of the deal in the coming days. He said, "I've stopped eight wars, so that's never happened before, but they'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that, I did it because I saved a lot of lives." 
 

Here's a list of other conflicts that Trump claimed he ended

 
India–Pakistan
Israel–Iran
Cambodia–Thailand
Kosovo–Serbia
Congo–Rwanda
Egypt–Ethiopia
Armenia–Azerbaijan
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

