Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

Sharif was invited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia for an official visit from October 5 to 7

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2024. Photo: REUTERS

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Sunday to promote bilateral ties, according to the Foreign Office.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers and senior government officials, the Foreign Office(FO) said in a statement released on Saturday.

Sharif was invited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia for an official visit from October 5 to 7.

The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors, the FO said.

 

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart as well as discuss key regional and global developments.

Also Read

pakistan Flag

Pakistan govt, PoK leaders sign agreement to end violent protests

pakistan military budget

Off the cricket pitch, Pakistan has outplayed India on the world stagepremium

United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, calls rights allegations hypocritical

P&G

P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Any misadventure from Pak will change history, geography: Rajnath Singh

The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT and telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties, the FO said.

The leaders are expected to witness the signing of Agreements and MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors, it added.

This visit underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia and also reaffirms the importance both countries place on working together to promote peace, stability, trade & investment and sustainable development.

Pakistan looks forward to mutually beneficial engagements in Malaysia, building on the solid foundations of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations, the FO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

shimla landslide, landslide

40 killed in Nepal as heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Deportations are surging worldwide; how did this crisis become normalised?

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Israel, Hamas set for talks over Trump's Gaza peace plan in Egypt on Monday

Chinese food

Why China's restaurants are facing social media outrage over pre-made food

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

What to expect as Syria goes to polls for 1st time since Assad's ouster

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif World News Pakistan Malaysia bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon