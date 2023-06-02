US Federal Reserve seen skipping June, maybe hiking in July after jobs data



Traders now see about a one-in-three chance that the Fed will deliver an 11th straight rate increase at its June 13-14 meeting, up from about one-in-four before the Labor Department report, which showed employers added 339,000 jobs in May, far more than the 190,000 economists had expected.

Federal Reserve policymakers will probably leave interest rates unchanged when they meet later this month, but keep the door open to a rate hike in July, after a government report on Friday showed employment surged in May, but pay gains cooled.



"That is a softening effect and is this the mythical soft landing? Looks like that," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. "This low wage inflation number is very good news for those of us who believe the Fed should pause."

Average hourly earnings, however, gained 4.3% from a year earlier, down from a 4.4% increase in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.4%, both signs that heat may be coming out of the labor market.



Traders see that outcome about twice as likely as a continued hold, although there is plenty more data between now and then that could sway those bets one way or another.

Still, the strong employment gains kept alive anticipation in financial markets for the Fed to lift its benchmark rate another quarter point, to the 5.25%-5.5% range, by July.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022? Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services Boris Johnson offers unredacted WhatsApp messages to UK Covid inquiry Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans US job growth beats expectations in May; unemployment rate rises to 3.7% China has 'significantly' improved safety of its biggest explosive: Report

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Christina Fincher and Andrea Ricci)



