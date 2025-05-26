Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US-German citizen arrested for attempted attack at US embassy in Tel Aviv

US-German citizen arrested for attempted attack at US embassy in Tel Aviv

Law enforcement then tracked Neumeyer down to a hotel a few blocks away from the embassy and arrested him, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York

Israel Flag, Israel

The attack took place against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza, now in its 19th month (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A dual US-German citizen has been arrested on charges that he travelled to Israel and attempted to firebomb the branch office of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, officials said on Sunday.

Federal prosecutors in New York said the man, Joseph Neumeyer, walked up to the embassy building on May 19 with a backpack containing Molotov cocktails but got into a confrontation with a guard and eventually ran away, dropping his backpack as the guard tried to grab him.

Law enforcement then tracked Neumeyer down to a hotel a few blocks away from the embassy and arrested him, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.

 

The attack took place against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza, now in its 19th month.

Neumeyer, 28, who is originally from Colorado and has dual US and German citizenship, had travelled from the US to Canada in early February and then arrived in Israel in late April, according to court records. He had made a series of threatening social media posts before attempting the attack, prosecutors said.

Also Read

Air strike, Gaza, Israel-Gaza

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 38 people including children

Flight, plane, Airplane

Highlights: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu condemns diplomat killings, thanks US for support

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

Image

Israeli embassy couple killed in DC shooting days before engagement

Israeli officials deported Neumeyer to New York on Saturday and he had an initial court appearance before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Sunday, the same day his criminal complaint was unsealed.

Neumeyer's court-appointed attorney Jeff Dahlberg declined to comment, and the US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During his first term, President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite Palestinian objections and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says Putin has 'gone crazy', hints at sanctions after Kyiv attack

Masayoshi Son,SoftBank Group CEO

Softbank's Masayoshi Son floats idea of US-Japan sovereign wealth fund

Ukraine Crisis

Massive Russian drone-and-missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 12

World bank

GST largest marginal contributor to rising poverty in Pakistan: World Bank

Bharti Global's Managing Director Shravin Mittal

Shravin Bharti Mittal joins wealthy exodus as UK tax reforms bite

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesKKR vs SRH Playing 11India 4th Largest EconomyPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon