Monday, March 10, 2025 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US has 'just about' ended pause on Ukraine intel sharing, says Trump

US has 'just about' ended pause on Ukraine intel sharing, says Trump

Trump said his administration was looking at a variety of things with respect to tariffs on Russia and that officials are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China and Iran

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump expressed optimism about the talks with Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States had "just about" ended a suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, and that he expects good results out of upcoming talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia. 
Asked if he would consider ending the suspension, Trump said, "We just about have. We just about have." CIA Director John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday the US had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, piling pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to cooperate with Trump in convening peace talks with Russia. 
The suspension, which could cost lives by hurting Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian missile strikes, followed a halt to US military aid to Kyiv. 
 
US officials will meet on Tuesday with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to end the war. Also hanging over the talks in Jeddah is the fate of a minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv. 
Trump expressed optimism about the talks. "We're going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week," he said. 

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

Scholars stranded in US, abroad amid funding freeze of govt dept programmes

shipping containers, export

Trump's tariff threats may be good for India: ex-RBI Deputy Viral Acharya

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Markets Today: Sensex P/E below Dow's; FIIs; China CPI; PDP Shipping IPO

Iran, Iran flag

Open to talk about concerns over militarisation of nuclear programme: Iran

US President Donald Trump

Trump downplays business concerns over tariff uncertainty and price hikes

Zelenskiy and Trump had been slated to sign the minerals accord - which would give the US access to certain mineral resources in Ukraine - before Zelenskiy's White House visit erupted into a clash between the two leaders, after which it was not signed. 
Trump said on Sunday he thought Ukraine would sign the minerals agreement, which Ukraine wants to contain a US
security guarantee. 
"They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace... They haven't shown it to extent they should," he said. 
Trump also said his administration was looking at a variety of things with respect to tariffs on Russia and that administration officials are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China and Iran. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Tesla, Tesla Car

Here's why Elon Musk has bigger problems in land 'Tesla takedown' forgot

BYD, Tesla, BYD vs Tesla

Elon Musk's Tesla is flailing in China and BYD's rapid rise is to blame

US air force

US Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in restricted zone near Mar-a-Lago

Mark Carney, Canada PM-elect

All you need to know about Mark Carney, the next prime minister of Canada

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Trudeau highlights Liberal party's achievements ahead of stepping down

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyRohit Sharma on Retirement Ind vs NZ Score PredictionPUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon