Business Standard
Home / World News / US holiday sales to grow at slowest pace since 2018, says Deloitte report

US holiday sales to grow at slowest pace since 2018, says Deloitte report

Holiday retail sales are likely to rise between 2.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent in the November 2024-January 2025 period

Mall, shopping centre, Shopping mall

Holiday season sales generally account for more than half of US retailers' annual revenue. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters United States
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US holiday sales are expected to grow at their slowest pace in six years, data from Deloitte showed on Thursday as persistent inflation and dried up savings turn shoppers more frugal for the all-important shopping period.
 
Holiday retail sales are likely to rise between 2.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent in the November 2024-January 2025 period, totaling up to $1.59 trillion, data report said, from a 4.3 per cent growth to $1.54 trillion last year.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sales grew 3.1 per cent in 2018.
 
Holiday season sales generally account for more than half of US retailers' annual revenue. A shorter season this year - with only 27 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas - has pushed retailers into launching higher promotional discounts earlier in the season.
 
 
Context
 
Consumers across all income brackets have been hit by lower personal savings, which dipped to about 3.4 per cent in the recent months, compared to an average of 3.8 per cent in June this year, according to the report.
 

More From This Section

Japan flag, Japan

Who's vying to be Japan's next prime minister after Kishida's step down

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 29 Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels near its territory

Boeing

Boeing faces possible strike, its union to vote for a new labour contract

Li Qiang in Dalian. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China's Li Qiang, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation in several sectors

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Vietnam death toll climbs to 197 after typhoon, flash floods & landslides

Customers are expected to begin bargain hunting early, looking for additional discounts across categories including groceries and homegoods, as they tighten their purse strings.
 
By the numbers
 
Deloitte expects e-commerce sales to rise in the 7 per cent-9 per cent range in the 2024 holiday season, totaling up to $294 billion, compared with the 10.1 per cent increase to $270 billion last year.
 
In-store sales are expected to rise between 1.3 per cent and 2.1 per cent to up to $1.3 trillion in the upcoming holiday season, compared to a rise of 3.1 per cent to $1.27 trillion, a year ago.
 
Key quotes
 
"Rising credit card debt and the possibility that many consumers have exhausted their pandemic-era savings will likely weigh on sales growth this season compared to the previous one," said Michael Jeschke, leader of Deloitte Consulting's Retail & Consumer Products.
 
"Our forecast indicates that e-commerce sales will remain strong as consumers continue to take advantage of online deals to maximize their spending."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Dwindling hopes of 50 bps Fed rate cut may push rupee to all-time low

google, google logo

Google debated cutting fees for ad exchange 8 yrs ago, ex officials testify

India, India flag

US and EU discuss value of engagement with India on global challenges

Melbourne

Anti-war protesters clash with cops outside Australian weapons convention

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate; Taylor Swift backs Harris

Topics : United States Deloitte Thanksgiving shopping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon