Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US inflation cools again, may usher interest rate cuts by Federal Reserve

A brief pickup in inflation early this year had caused Fed officials to scale back their expectations for interest rate cuts

inflation

Even as inflation slows, though, the costs of food, rent, health care and other necessities remain much higher than they were before the pandemic | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflation in the United States cooled in June for a third straight month, a sign that the worst price spike in four decades is steadily fading and may soon usher in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
In a better-than-expected report from the government, consumer prices declined 0.1 per cent from May to June after having remained flat the previous month, the government reported Thursday. And measured from 12 months earlier, prices were up 3 per cent in June, down from 3.3 per cent in May.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The latest inflation readings could help convince the Fed's policymakers that inflation is returning to its 2 per cent target.
A brief pickup in inflation early this year had caused Fed officials to scale back their expectations for interest rate cuts. They responded by saying they would need to see several months of mild price increases to feel confident enough enough to cut their key rate from its 23-year high.
The June inflation data will qualify as as another installment of the more good data the Fed's policymakers have been seeking. Should inflation remain low through the summer, many economists expect the Fed to begin cutting its benchmark rate in September.
Even as inflation slows, though, the costs of food, rent, health care and other necessities remain much higher than they were before the pandemic a source of public discontent and a potential threat to President Joe Biden's re-election bid.

More From This Section

lahore high court, Pakistan, Lahore HC, justice aaliya neelum

In historic first, Lahore High Court swears in woman Chief Justice

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

'It's your job, it's not our job': JPMorgan Chase CEO on work-life balance

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

When will Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally return to Earth?

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden administration to award $1.1 bn to Stellantis, GM for EV production

Indonesian Flag

Ex-Indonesian agriculture minister sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices climbed just 0.1 per cent from May to June, below the 0.2 per cent increase in the previous month. Measured from a year ago, core prices rose 3.3 per cent in June, down from 3.4 per cent May. Core prices are thought to provide a particularly telling signal of where inflation is likely headed.
The Fed has kept its key rate unchanged for nearly a year after having aggressively raised it in 2022 and 2023, leading to costlier mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and other forms of consumer and business borrowing.
Inflation is now far below its peak of 9.1 per cent in mid-2022. Other measures suggest that the economy is healthy, though slowing: Unemployment is still relatively low, hiring remains steady and many consumers continue to travel, eat out and spend on entertainment.
In the second half of 2023, core inflation cooled steadily, raising expectations that the Fed would cut its key rate up to six times this year. But then fast-rising costs for auto insurance, apartment rents and other services kept inflation elevated in the first three months of this year, leading Fed officials to downgrade their forecasts for rate cuts in 2024 from three to just one.
Wall Street traders expect two rate cuts this year and have put the likelihood of a first cut in September at roughly 75 per cent, according to futures prices tracked by CME FedWatch.
The national average gas price dropped about 18 cents a gallon, to USD 3.42 in mid-June, according to the Energy Information Administration. (It has since climbed about 6 cents.)

In testimony Tuesday to Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the job market has cooled considerably and is not a source of broad inflationary pressures. That marked a notable shift from his past comments, which had suggested that rapid wage growth could perpetuate inflation because some companies would likely raise their prices to offset their higher labour costs.
Instead, last week's June jobs report showed that even as hiring remained healthy, the unemployment rate rose for a third straight month to a still-low 4.1 per cent.
More Americans have started looking for work, but some have encountered trouble finding jobs. Most of the economy's hiring in recent months has come from just three sectors: Government, health care and a category that includes restaurants, hotels and entertainment companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

More good data will strengthen case for interest rate cut: Fed's Powell

share market stock market trading

Asia shares inch higher as investors confident about US Fed's Sept rate cut

John Williams, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the New York Federal Reserve Bank

Time needed to achieve 2% inflation target: NY Fed's John Williams

US flag, US, united states

US job growth expected to slow down, unemployment rate to remain steady

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Indian govt bond yields dip in early trade following slump in US peers

Topics : US Federal Reserve U S inflation USA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon