More time needed to achieve 2% inflation target despite progress: Williams

While significant progress has been made in reducing inflation to approximately 2.5 per cent, more time is needed for the US central bank to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target, said John Williams, president and chief executive officer of the New York Federal Reserve Bank on Friday.

Speaking at the 4th Suresh Tendulkar Memorial Lecture organised by the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai, he said, "Inflation is now around two and half per cent, so we have seen significant progress in bringing it down. But we still have a way to go to reach our 2 percent target on a sustained basis. We are committed to getting the job done."

He further said that uncertainty will continue to define the monetary policy landscape for the foreseeable future.

“Uncertainty will continue to be the defining characteristic of the monetary policy landscape for the foreseeable future. This is especially true as we face issues like artificial intelligence, climate change, de-globalisation, and innovations in the financial system—not to mention the perennial challenges of measuring the so-called star variables such as r-star,” he said.

Williams said that despite the best efforts of economists to understand the evolving economic environment and its implications for monetary policy, one must accept that uncertainty will continue to shape the future. The principles and lessons one has learned provide a robust foundation for monetary policy amid this uncertainty, and he was confident they will continue to serve well against future challenges.

He also said that in the current economies, monetary policy remains the dominant factor influencing inflation and achieving the inflation goals. The evidence of this is seen daily, as inflation, after rising dramatically, is now coming down towards the targets. Monetary policy continues to play a crucial role in this process. While fiscal policy does affect the economy, it is not dominating it.

“I think fiscal dominance is one of these extreme things where, if fiscal policy is so out of control or unsustainable, it can eventually override the decisions of a central bank. In economic theory, there are very specific conditions under which this could happen. We're not in anything like that today,” he said.

