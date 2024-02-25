US narrows gap with China in number of diplomatic posts, says report

The US has sought to separate issues like climate change from more contentious ones like trade, human rights, and democracy in places like Hong Kong, while Beijing has linked them all together.

The US has narrowed the gap with China in the number of diplomatic posts they both run, according to a new report, highlighting the nations’ race for influence around the world.







China has the most such offices of any country, with 274, according to the Global Diplomacy Index released by the Lowy Institute in Sydney on Sunday. The US has 271 after having eight fewer posts than the Asian nation in 2021.

China has a bigger presence in Africa, East Asia, Pacific Island countries and Central Asia. The US leads in Europe, the Americas and South Asia.

China has pushed in recent years to be seen as a key voice of the Global South, a reference to emerging-economy nations.



President Xi Jinping has used the Belt and Road Initiative as a tool in that campaign, and his diplomats routinely criticize the US for its use of sanctions, perceived involvement in bloc politics and wars.

Other findings in the report: