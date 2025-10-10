Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'No major issue' for Russia if US skips nuclear warhead extension: Putin

'No major issue' for Russia if US skips nuclear warhead extension: Putin

Putin said it would, however, be a shame if nothing remained of the arms control framework between the two countries, which have by far the world's biggest nuclear arsenals

Vladimir Putin, Putin

"Will these few months be enough to make a decision on an extension? I think it will be enough if there is goodwill to extend these agreements. And if the Americans decide they don't need it, that's not a big deal for us," Putin said. (Photo: Reuters

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was developing new strategic weapons and it would not be critical for Moscow if the United States declined to extend the warhead limits set out in a nuclear arms treaty that expires next year. 
He said it would, however, be a shame if nothing remained of the arms control framework between the two countries, which have by far the world's biggest nuclear arsenals. 
Speaking to reporters at a summit in Tajikistan, Putin said an arms race was already in progress. 
Russia has said it is willing to voluntarily extend the warhead limits defined in the New START treaty, which expires in February, if the United States is willing to do the same. 
 
Washington has not yet formally agreed to the proposal. 

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin praises Trump's peace efforts even after failing to win Nobel prize

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump proposes ban on Chinese airlines using Russian airspace on US routes

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Momentum for Ukraine peace after Putin-Trump summit faded, says Russia

Modi Putin

PM Modi greets Putin on birthday, reviews India-Russia partnership

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says Putin's offer on nuclear arms control 'sounds like a good idea'

"Will these few months be enough to make a decision on an extension? I think it will be enough if there is goodwill to extend these agreements. And if the Americans decide they don't need it, that's not a big deal for us," Putin said. 
He added that Russia was continuing to develop and test new-generation nuclear weapons. 
"We're ready to negotiate if it's acceptable and useful for the Americans. If not, then no, but that would be a shame, because then there would be nothing left in terms of deterrence in the area of â€‹â€‹strategic offensive weapons." For the second time in a week, Putin referred to the possibility that other countries, which he did not name, might carry out a nuclear test - something only North Korea has done this century. He has said that Russia would also perform a test if this happens. 
Security experts say a test by one country would have a knock-on effect, prompting other nuclear powers to do the same, raiing geopolitical tensions further from their current, already high, levels. 
"There's always a temptation to test the effectiveness of the same fuel that's been in missiles for many, many years. 
All of this is being simulated on computers, and experts believe that is sufficient, but some of these same experts believe repeat tests are necessary," Putin said. 
"So some countries are thinking about it; as far as I know, they're even preparing, and that's why I said that if they do it, we'll do the same." 
That would be good from a security perspective, but bad from the point of view of curbing the arms race, he said.
"But in this same context, extending the New START Treaty for at least a year is a good idea."

More From This Section

Snapchat

European Commission reviews child safety on Snapchat, YouTube, app stores

Philippines earthquake, earthquake

Second 6.9-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines near Davao Oriental

Donald Trump, Trump

'Politics over peace': White House's snark on Trump's Nobel Prize loss

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Machado dedicates Nobel Prize to Trump for supporting Venezuelans' cause

Nobel Committee President Jørgen Watne Frydnes

'Decision based on work': Nobel Committee head on why Machado trumped Trump

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump World News US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon