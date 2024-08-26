Business Standard
US plans closer relations with Taiwan after Palau reports Chinese coercion

Meanwhile, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be travelling to China next week to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the White House said in a statement

"We encourage all countries to expand engagement with Taiwan," the spokesperson added Photo: Shutterstock

Aug 26 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

A US State Department official has stated that America encourages all nations to deepen their engagement with Taiwan after Palau's President recently revealed that the Micronesian nation has experienced economic coercion from China due to its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.
"Taiwan is a reliable, like-minded, and democratic partner, and its partnerships -- official and unofficial -- around the world provide significant and sustainable benefits to the citizens of those countries," the US State Department spokesperson told CNA on Saturday.
"We encourage all countries to expand engagement with Taiwan," the spokesperson added.
Notably, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (TMOFA) criticised Beijing on August 16 for pressuring Palau to sever its diplomatic ties with the island nation and for its recent coercive tactics that threaten regional peace, Taiwan Focus reported.
TMOFA noted that this is not the first instance that China warned Palau President Surangel Whipps pressuring Pacific nations into breaking ties with Taiwan. Similar concerns have been highlighted in various foreign media reports.
"We have a relationship with Taiwan ... China has openly told us (that) it is illegal and we should not recognize Taiwan. We need economic development, but at the same time we have values, we have partnerships, and the relationship we have with Taiwan, we treasure," Whipps told reporters during an official visit by New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, the same news report had claimed.
Meanwhile, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be travelling to China next week to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the White House said in a statement.

During his visit from August 27-29, Sullivan will discuss issues ranging from Taiwan to bilateral military talks and the US fentanyl crisis, as well as China's support for Russia's defence industry and tensions in the South China Sea, North Korea, the Middle East and Myanmar, a senior US administration official told reporters via teleconference.
Sullivan, during his visit, would push for a resumption of theatre-level military-to-military talks with China, and is also likely to raise the US's concerns about China's "increased military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan.

Topics : USA Taiwan China

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

