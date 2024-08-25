Bank of China Prez Jin resigns for personal reasons with immediate effect

Bank of China Vice Chairman and President Liu Jin resigned for personal reasons effective on Sunday, the bank said.



The state-owned lender said its board had approved Chairman Ge Haijiao to serve as acting president, according to a filing released by the bank on Sunday.



Bank of China (BOC) did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Liu could not be immediately reached for comment.

Liu, born in 1967, was named as president of the bank in April 2021. He previously served as president of China Everbright Bank from January 2020 to March 2021 and vice president of policy lender China Development Bank from September 2018 to November 2019.

