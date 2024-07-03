Business Standard
Indian-origin attorney elected alternate delegate to Republican Convention

Donald Trump, 78, is the presumptive Republican Party candidate for the presidential election and is pitched against 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden

Hardam Tripathi

Hardam Tripathi is a US Immigration Attorney and Managing Attorney at Trip Law. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-American community leader and attorney Hardam Tripathi has been elected as an official alternate delegate for the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this month that would formally nominate former US president Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate.
Trump, 78, is the presumptive Republican Party candidate for the presidential election and is pitched against 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party.
The Republican National Party (RNP) convention in Milwaukee from July 14 to 18 would formally nominate Trump as its nominee for the November 5 presidential elections.
A lifelong member of the Republican Party, Tripathi, said, This will be my first time serving as a National Delegate at the RNC and it is a distinct honour to represent Florida's 15th Congressional District in a historic election that is forthcoming in these great United States of America.
Tripathi is a US Immigration Attorney and Managing Attorney at Trip Law, a leading immigration law firm headquartered in Florida.
He has assisted Afghan translators who served alongside US Military Service members in attempting to obtain their Special Immigrant Visas and to escape the Taliban during the Afghanistan withdrawal during President Biden's term.
"Ensuring the safety of immigrants who served alongside the US Armed Forces and utilising Immigration Law & Policy to bring others around the globe who suffer similar dire humanitarian issues is a top priority at our law firm, he said.
Earlier this week, eminent Indian-American physician Dr Sampat Shivangi was elected as an official delegate to the Republican National Convention for the sixth time.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

