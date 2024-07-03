Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Biden's favourability numbers fall in leaked Democratic polling memo: Puck

Biden's debate performance against Republican Donald Trump last week cemented concerns about the oldest US president in history at 81 seeking a second term

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden’s favourability numbers plummeted after his debate performance last week. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Gregory Korte

President Joe Biden’s favourability numbers plummeted after his debate performance last week in “the largest single-week drop” in nearly three years, according to a leaked memo from a pollster that was published Tuesday by the news site Puck.
 
“Underpinning the decline is an increase in already-high concerns about the President’s age, and a growing split among Democrats about what should happen with his candidacy,” says the memo from Open Labs, the research arm of Future Forward, a leading Democratic super political action committee. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The super PAC has been tapped by the Biden campaign as its vehicle to accept unlimited donations.

Biden’s debate performance against Republican Donald Trump last week cemented concerns about the oldest US president in history at 81 seeking a second term. Biden’s campaign has pushed back on calls from Democrats for him to step aside and allow another candidate to take on Trump. 

Biden this week plans to meet with Democratic governors and lawmakers, travel to two battleground states and sit for his first televised interview since his debate in a bid to calm anxiety over his reelection prospects. 


A number of alternate Democrats — including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris — now perform better against Trump than Biden does, the memo says, when their numbers are adjusted to account for their lower name recognition.

Future Forward did not immediately respond to inquiries about the leaked memo, which contained no information on the pollster’s methodology, sample sizes or margins of error. The group raised $101 million in support of Biden, and its top donor is Michael Bloomberg, the majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

Also Read

US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington

Pressure on Biden to step aside, Democrats feel powerless to replace him

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

VP Harris has better chance of retaining WH than Prez Biden: CNN poll

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's campaign raises $331 mn in 2nd quarter, beating Biden's haul

Hathras stampede

News updates: 116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP's Hathras

US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington

Joe Biden slams SC on immunity ruling, asks Americans to reject Trump

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump United States US presidential elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon