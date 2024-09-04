Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / US elections: Campaign launched to boost Indian diaspora's participation

US elections: Campaign launched to boost Indian diaspora's participation

A comprehensive survey of Indian-Americans will gather their views on both domestic and global policy matters of the US important to them, it said

India USA

"With a sizable population in swing states crucial to the presidential elections, Indian-Americans have a unique opportunity to make an impact," said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at FIIDS (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the November 5 US presidential elections, an Indian diaspora group has launched a campaign to increase the policy impact and participation of Indian-American voters in the polls.
Launched by non-profit institution Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), the "Indo American Votes Matter" campaign underscores the critical role the community can play in shaping the nation's future, a statement issued on Tuesday said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"As a vibrant and growing immigrant minority, Indo-Americans-- numbering approximately 4.5 million across the United States -- have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in the 2024 elections. Concentrated in key swing states such as Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the Indo-American vote could be decisive in determining the outcome of crucial races," the FIIDS said.
A comprehensive survey of Indian-Americans will gather their views on both domestic and global policy matters of the US important to them, it said.
"With a sizable population in swing states crucial to the presidential elections, Indian-Americans have a unique opportunity to make an impact," said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at FIIDS.
Therefore, their policy issues and preferences should be seriously considered by both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). With the voters registration campaign, we want to have at least million plus Indian American voters in this election," Kand said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Marijuana

Decision on US marijuana policy shift delayed until after presidential poll

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Kamala Harris pitches to union workers at Labour Day rally

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump prepares fresh round of attacks on 2020 election indictment

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's lawyers to seek dismissal of federal election subversion case

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Harris, Trump offer starkly different visions on climate change, energy

Topics : US presidential election India and US United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon