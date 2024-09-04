US elections: Campaign launched to boost Indian diaspora's participation

"With a sizable population in swing states crucial to the presidential elections, Indian-Americans have a unique opportunity to make an impact," said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at FIIDS (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ahead of the November 5 US presidential elections, an Indian diaspora group has launched a campaign to increase the policy impact and participation of Indian-American voters in the polls. Launched by non-profit institution Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), the "Indo American Votes Matter" campaign underscores the critical role the community can play in shaping the nation's future, a statement issued on Tuesday said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "As a vibrant and growing immigrant minority, Indo-Americans-- numbering approximately 4.5 million across the United States -- have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in the 2024 elections. Concentrated in key swing states such as Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the Indo-American vote could be decisive in determining the outcome of crucial races," the FIIDS said.

A comprehensive survey of Indian-Americans will gather their views on both domestic and global policy matters of the US important to them, it said.

"With a sizable population in swing states crucial to the presidential elections, Indian-Americans have a unique opportunity to make an impact," said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at FIIDS.

Therefore, their policy issues and preferences should be seriously considered by both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). With the voters registration campaign, we want to have at least million plus Indian American voters in this election," Kand said.