close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US set to end Covid-19 as a public health emergency from Thursday

Ending the Covid-19 public health emergency will impact some benefits, leading to mounting pressure to underinsured or uninsured people

IANS Los Angeles
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US will officially put an end to the Covid-19 public health emergency on Thursday.

The emergency was first instituted more than three years ago to provide funding and resources for the country to fight against the global pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since taking office in 2021, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly extended the emergency.

The US Departments of Health and Human Services has provided a roadmap outlining the transition away from the public health emergency. Although Covid-19 vaccines will probably be covered at least until September 30, 2024, Covid-19 treatments and testing might require out-of-pocket expenses based on health insurance. Medicaid determination is being pushed back to individual states.

Ending the Covid-19 public health emergency will impact some benefits, leading to mounting pressure to underinsured or uninsured people.

The mandatory sharing of Covid-19 lab test results and local and state vaccine data with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also come to an end when the public emergency ceases.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Infosys Foundation partners with Karnataka govt, rebuilds 100-bed hospital

Govt to conduct Covid response mock drill on Dec 27 across country

Prez Joe Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in US for lengthy delays

Pakistan among world's worst performers in internet access: Report

Follower count may drop: Musk as Twitter decides to purge inactive accounts

Russia has again halted the Black sea grain deal, says Ukraine

At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus United States public health Emergency

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Charts reveal bearish trend for Nifty Private Bank index in near-term

Trading Strategy
3 min read

Prez Joe Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in US for lengthy delays

Joe Biden
3 min read

Pakistan among world's worst performers in internet access: Report

Internet shutdowns, data, tech, privacy
3 min read

Foundation laid for 400ft Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Odisha Guv seeks report from govt on power disruption at Prez event

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

China
3 min read

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

foreign universities, education, students, coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon