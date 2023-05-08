Follower count may drop: Musk as Twitter decides to purge inactive accounts

Also Read

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

What is Twitter's blue tick?

CEO Elon Musk actively searching for new chief for Twitter: Report

Russia has again halted the Black sea grain deal, says Ukraine

At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom