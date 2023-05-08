close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union

The syndicate's death toll comes as talks continue between the warring parties in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah

AP Cairo
Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan's restive Darfur region killed at least 100 people, according to Sudan's Doctors Syndicate.

Hospitals were still out of service in the Darfur city of Genena and an accurate count of the wounded was still hard to make, the doctors' union added in a statement posted on its official Facebook page late Sunday.

The fighting in Genena, which broke out a few days after Sudan's two rival generals took up arms against each other in the capital of Khartoum, points to the possibility that the conflict could engulf other parts of the East African country.

The syndicate's death toll comes as talks continue between the warring parties in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Monday said the negotiations between delegations from the country's military, on one side, and on the other the powerful paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces, are expected to go on for a few more days.

The talks, which are focused on creating humanitarian corridors to allow aid and civilians to move, are part of a broader diplomatic initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia and the US to stop the fighting.

Also Read

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

3 WFP workers killed during clashes in Sudan's Darfur region: UN mission

Despite ceasefire, Sudan sees acute shortages of essentials, says UN

Sudan crisis: Generals accept another 3-day truce amid Darfur rampage

Sudan doctors syndicate: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

Joe Biden trails Donald Trump as his approval rating hits low in ABC poll

Indian woman among nine killed in mass shooting incident in Texas, US

Top cocoa grower has to end subsidies for $3.5 bn IMF loan

The doctors' union did not specify the two parties to the clashes in Genena, a city of around half a million people located near the border with Chad that has been a flashpoint since the early days of the fighting.

Late last month, residents described how armed fighters, many wearing the uniform of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, rampaged through the city, looting shops and homes and battling with rival forces. They said the fighting was dragging in tribal militias, tapping into longtime hatreds between the region's two main communities one that identifies as Arab, the other as East or Central African.

In the early 2000s, African tribes in Darfur that had long complained of discrimination rebelled against the Khartoum government, which responded with a military campaign that the International Criminal Court later said amounted to genocide.

State-backed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities. The Janjaweed later evolved into the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, known as the RSF.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes that erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors' statement. The number of the wounded among civilians has jumped to more than 2,560.

On Friday, the governor of West Darfur, where Genena is located, accused the RSF of damaging government offices, setting fire to more than 10 shelters housing displaced communities, and looting homes and stores.

Today, West Darfur is a doomed province. What is left of the Darfur population lives under very harsh conditions," Gen. Khamis Abdullah Abkar said in a video posted on a local news site on Friday.

The international community should not remain silent about the challenge in this province. It should act immediately; people need shelter, food and medicine, he said.

The paramilitary has repeatedly denied claims that its forces have terrorized civilians or used brutal tactics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sudan doctors

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HFCL consolidated net profit rises 15.5% Y-oY to Rs 79 cr in March quarter

Three FIIs jointly acquire 2.64% stake in telecom equipment maker HFCL
2 min read

Haryana to launch comprehensive campaign for skill development schemes

skill development
2 min read

ADF Foods' net profit increases by 72% to Rs 20 cr in March quarter

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
2 min read

Haryana Cabinet accepts backward classes panel report on reservation

polls
2 min read
Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

China
3 min read

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Warren Buffett
2 min read

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon