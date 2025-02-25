Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US spending more money on Russia-Ukraine war than European nations: Trump

US spending more money on Russia-Ukraine war than European nations: Trump

US did have a slim lead in one particular category, military aid allocated, providing about $67 billion to about $65 billion for Europe

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump | (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron said that the US is spending much more money on the war in Ukraine than other countries in Europe on Monday (local time), CNN reported.

"The United States has put up far more aid for Ukraine than any other nation," Trump said at a joint news conference with Macron, as per CNN.

"We've spent more than $300 billion, and Europe has spent about 100 --$100 billion. That's a big difference and at some point, we should equalize," he said.

However, CNN stated that the claim by Trump was incorrect. In fact, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German think tank that closely tracks wartime aid to Ukraine, the European Union and individual European countries had collectively committed far more total wartime military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine through December (about $258 billion) than the US had committed (about $124 billion).

 

Europe had also allocated more military, financial and humanitarian aid (about $138 billion) than the US had allocated (about $119 billion).

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

India abstains on resolution calling for peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Western leaders visit Kyiv, pledge support on Ukraine war's 3rd anniversary

Russia-US flag

US refuses to blame Russia for Ukraine war, splitting with European allies

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump expresses hope Russia's war in Ukraine is nearing endgame

Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to India

India defends territorial integrity of any country, says Ukrainian envoy

The US did have a slim lead in one particular category, military aid allocated, providing about $67 billion to about $65 billion for Europe. But even that was nowhere close to the gap Trump described, as per CNN.

The two leaders also participated in a call with G7 summit leaders.

Macron's visit to the White House today comes on the third year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. European leaders are rushing to try to reclaim a central role for themselves and for Ukraine after they were cut out of US-Russia talks on ending the war.

Trump had also said that Ukraine could "perhaps" recover some of its Russia-occupied land, but said that it is not an "easy thing to do."

"That's not an easy thing to do," Trump told reporters who asked whether Ukraine could take back the land it has lost during three years at war. "I say that, yeah, perhaps some of it," he said in the Oval Office while Macron sat beside him.

"I hope so," Trump added, before saying "It's going to be something we will be talking about," referring to Macron.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FDA

FDA to rehire probationary medical device staffers fired only days earlier

White House, US, United states

Federal employees across US return to offices amid threat from Elon Musk

Americans, US citizens, foreigners

Fired federal workers hunt for new jobs but struggle to replace old ones

Ramaswamy, Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy launches Ohio Guv bid after passing on DOGE, to contest in 2026

Donald Trump, Trump

Canada, Mexico tariffs 'going forward' with more to come: Donald Trump

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Emmanuel Macron

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon