Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 06:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US strikes another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing all 4 onboard

US strikes another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing all 4 onboard

Hegseth said in a social media post that intelligence determined the craft was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics

ship, boat, vessel

A video posted by Hegseth shows a boat exploding into flames and smoke | Representatve Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that the US military carried out another strike on a boat he said was carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing all four people aboard the vessel, as the Trump administration pursues its divisive campaign against drug cartels in the waters off South America.

Hegseth said in a social media post that intelligence determined the craft was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. He said the strike was conducted in international waters and no US forces were harmed.

A video posted by Hegseth shows a boat exploding into flames and smoke.

 

The Trump administration has been conducting a nearly two-month campaign in the waters off of South America, while building up US military forces in the region. This has fueled speculation that the moves are aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, whom the US has accused of narcoterrorism.

The Trump administration has shown no evidence to support its claims about the boats that have been struck, their connection to drug cartels, or even the identity of the people killed in the strikes that began in early September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 25, 2025. REUTERS

South Korea's Lee urges trump to revise nuclear pact for submarine fuel

soyabean

China buys first US soybean cargoes of season ahead of trade deal talks

NATO

US to scale back troop presence on NATO's eastern flank, says Romania

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump praises PM Modi, says US doing a trade deal with India

US Federal Reserve, Fed

US Fed cuts rates quarter point, sets end to balance-sheet runoff

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US government Drug trafficking Venezuela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon