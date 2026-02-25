US tariff rate may rise to 15% or higher for some nations: USTR

The US tariff rate for some countries will go up to 15 per cent or higher from the newly-imposed 10 per cent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday, without naming any specific trading partners or other details.

"Right now, we have the 10% tariff. It'll go up to 15 (per cent) for some and then it may go higher for others, and I think it will be in line with the types of tariffs we've been seeing," Greer said in an interview on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" program.