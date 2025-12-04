Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to restrict visas for Nigerians involved in violence against Christians

US to restrict visas for Nigerians involved in violence against Christians

Last month, Trump also said he has ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria following the claims of Christian persecution

US visa, US immigration, green card

United States will restrict visas for Nigerians and their family members involved in mass killings of Christians. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Abuja (Nigeria)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The United States will restrict visas for Nigerians and their family members involved in mass killings and violence against Christians in the West African country, the US State Department has said.

The attacks on the community are part of a longstanding and extremely complex security crisis in Nigeria a nation recently singled out by US President Donald Trump for "the killing of Christians" by "radical Islamists".

Last month, Trump also said he has ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria following the claims of Christian persecution.

"The United States is taking decisive action in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

 

He added that the policy would apply to other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom, and that the restrictions are in line with a new policy under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa wait times: Indians benefit as Delhi and Chennai speeds rise

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa not assured, says Trump admin, signalling harder path for students

US visa, US immigration, green card

Your US green card interview can end in arrest, warn immigration attorneys

US Visa

US visa: Mumbai engineer denied despite full paperwork, 12 yrs' experience

Donald Trump, Trump

US puts immigration requests from Afghans on hold after Washington shooting

The move follows the designation of Nigeria by the US as a "country of particular concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act last month.

It wasn't immediately clear how Wednesday's policy would be implemented, as the State Department already has the ability to restrict travel to the US by those involved in human rights abuses.

In addition to Nigeria, the list of nations designated as "countries of particular concern" includes China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Attacks in Nigeria have varying motives. There are religiously motivated ones targeting both Christians and Muslims, as well as clashes between farmers and herders over dwindling resources, communal rivalries, secessionist groups, and ethnic clashes.

Nigeria's population of about 220 million people is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims.

The West African country has long faced insecurity from various fronts including the Boko Haram extremist group, which seeks to establish its radical interpretation of Islamic law and has also targeted Muslims it deems are not Muslim enough.

Also, there has been an uptick in the activities of armed gangs in the central part of the country who kidnap locals for ransom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, finds Pentagon watchdog

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents: US Treasury Secretary

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin visit: Russia seeks stronger civil nuclear partnership with India

Hitan Mehta, awarded an OBE in the King's 2023

Hitan Mehta named CEO of King Charles founded British Asian Trust

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pardons Texas Democratic Rep. Cuellar in bribery and conspiracy case

Topics : US Visas US visa Nigeria

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon