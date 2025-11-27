Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / US puts immigration requests from Afghans on hold after Washington shooting

US puts immigration requests from Afghans on hold after Washington shooting

The move comes after two National Guard members were critically injured after a gunman opened fire on them near the White House

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

The US on Wednesday (local time) stopped the processing of all immigration requests from Afghanistan citizens after two National Guard troops were shot near the White House in Washington.
 
Taking to X, the US Customs and Immigration Services, said, "Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols."
 
It further said, "The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission."
 
The move comes after two National Guard members were critically injured after a gunman opened fire on them near the White House. The suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in 2021 through Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome after the Taliban took over in Afghanistan. 

National Guard shooting: All we know

 
On Wednesday (local time), two National Guard personnel from West Virginia were critically injured after a gunman opened fire on them near the White House, in an attack which the officials described as "targeted shooting". 
 
 
According to a report in The New York Times, local officials said that Lakanwal was injured after firing shots in a busy tourist area on the day before Thanksgiving, and that he appeared to have acted alone, targeting members of the West Virginia National Guard.

According to MPD Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll, Lakanwal turned a corner, lifted his weapon and began firing at around 2:15 pm. Following the incident, US President Donald Trump's administration ordered the deployment of additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
 
A White House official also confirmed that the building was put under lockdown, an order which was lifted at around 5 pm (local time). 
   

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

