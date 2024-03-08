Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US to revitalise relations with allies like India amid China's rise: Biden

Biden on Thursday told Americans that the country is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against Beijing

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP/PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US is standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and revitalising its partnership with allies like India, US President Joe Biden has said.
In his last State of the Union address before the November election, Biden said the US wants competition with China, but not conflict.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Biden on Thursday told Americans that the country is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against Beijing.
"We are standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait but revitalising our partnership with allies and the Pacific, India. Australia, Japan, South and Korea," he said.
For years, all I've heard from my Republican friends and so many others is that China's on the rise and America is falling behind. They've got it backwards. America is rising," he said.
The US has the best economy in the world, Biden said in his third State of the Union Address to the Congress which was watched by millions of Americans Thursday night.
Since I've come to office, our GDP is up. And our trade deficit with China is down to the lowest point in over a decade, he said "I've made sure that the most advanced American technologies can't be used in China's weapons. Frankly, for all his tough talk on China, it never occurred to my predecessor to do that, Biden said.
And we're in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China or anyone else for that matter, said the president in his speech.

Also Read

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Special counsel finds evidence Biden willfully mishandled classified info

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby amid emissions issue

Biden slams Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery 'State of Union' address

N Korea responds to S Korea-US military training with artillery firing

Int'l Women's Day: Wikimedia launches 'Wikipedia needs more women' campaign

UN special representative calls on Taliban to reverse restrictions on women

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US government US India relations China economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon