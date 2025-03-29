Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US warns of possible attacks in Syria during Eid, issues travel warning

US warns of possible attacks in Syria during Eid, issues travel warning

Syrian authorities said they have detained several militant cells over the past weeks that were allegedly planning to carry out attacks in parts of the country

Syria, civil war

Syrian authorities said they have detained several militant cells over the past weeks. | Representational

AP Damascus
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

The US warned of an increased possibility of attacks in Syria during the Eid el-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Eid could begin in Syria on Sunday depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Syrian authorities said they have detained several militant cells over the past weeks that were allegedly planning to carry out attacks in parts of the country.

Since insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) removed President Bashar Assad from power in early December, the security situation has remained tense.

The US State Department said in a travel warning that possible attacks could target embassies, international organisations and Syrian public institutions in the capital, Damascus.

 

The Islamic State group, which was largely defeated in Syria in 2019, still has sleeper cells that have claimed responsibility for attacks, mainly in the northeast that is controlled by US-backed Kurdish-led fighters.

Topics : United States Eid-ul-Fitr Syria

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

