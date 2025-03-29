Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Istanbul sees massive protest as crowds demand mayor's release from jail

Istanbul sees massive protest as crowds demand mayor's release from jail

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to Erdogan, was detained on March 19th on corruption and terrorism charges that many saw as politically motivated

Turkey, Erdogan, Istanbul

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday that nearly 1,900 people had been detained since March 19. | Representational

AP Istanbul
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of thousands of protesters again congregated in Istanbul Saturday to how their support for the city's imprisoned mayor and demand his release.

Turkiye's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP) organised the demonstration, the latest in a series of protests that resulted in hundreds of detentions and have turned up the pressure on the country's long-time leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to Erdogan, was detained on March 19th on corruption and terrorism charges that many saw as politically motivated. The government insists the judiciary is independent and free of political interference.

 

His detention, and later formal arrest over the corruption charges on March 23, sparked nationwide protests despite assembly bans, police crackdowns, and legal prosecution by authorities.

They've detained hundreds of our children, thousands of our youths... arrested hundreds of them, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told protesters. They only had one goal in mind: to intimidate them, terrify them, make sure they never go out again.

Also Read

Pikachu

Pikachu joins Turkey protests, flees as riot police crack down. WATCH

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkey political unrest: Why anti-Erdogan protests are escalating

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey President's main rival

Turkey detains journalists amid protests over jailing of key Erdogan rival

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President

Thousands rally in Istanbul as President Erdogan warns against protests

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ekrem Imamoglu

Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival arrested: What's going on in Turkey?

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday that nearly 1,900 people had been detained since March 19, and pro-government media reported Friday that public prosecutors had requested up to three years imprisonment for 74 of the detainees.

Police kept their distance at Saturday's rally with no new arrests reported. Ozel called for the immediate release of Imamoglu, as well as for other political prisoners including Selahattin Demirtas, a former presidential candidate and founder of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM.

In the Turkiye we envision presidential candidates will not be imprisoned, added Ozel. Last Sunday, hours after he had been formally arrested, Mayor Imamoglu won a symbolic primary to be the CHP's candidate in a presidential election currently scheduled for 2028, but which is likely to take place earlier. Ozel noted they would begin collecting signatures for Imamoglu's release and also to demand an early election.

Other speakers at Saturday's rally included Dilek Imamoglu, the imprisoned mayor's wife, as well as Ankara Mayor Masur Yavas, another high profile CHP figure.

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

US judge declines to block Musk's $1 mn checks to voters before polls

road safety

India third most dangerous country to drive, Norway safest: Report

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin to formally end USAID, remaining employees to be terminated

LGBTQ

Transgender teens fight back Trump's ban on participation in girls' sports

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's attacks on 'Black Smithsonian' effort to sanitise racism: Critics

Topics : Istanbul Republican Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOGT vs MI LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon