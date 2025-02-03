Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / USAID staff locked out of Washington headquarters after shutdown order

USAID staff locked out of Washington headquarters after shutdown order

The developments come after Musk, who's leading an extraordinary civilian review of the federal government with the Republican president's agreement

US Capitol, Washington DC

Image: Shutterstock

Associated Press Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Staffers of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) were instructed to stay out of the agency's Washington headquarters on Monday, according to a notice distributed to them, after billionaire Elon Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency. 
USAID staffers said they tracked 600 employees who reported being locked out of the agency's computer systems overnight. Those still in the system received emails in the agency system saying that “at the direction of Agency leadership” the headquarters building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, February 3.”  The developments come after Musk, who's leading an extraordinary civilian review of the federal government with the Republican president's agreement, said early Monday that he had spoken with Trump about the six-decade US aid and development agency and “he agreed we should shut it down.”
 

More From This Section

Shein, Temu

EU to tighten checks on cheap products from sites like Temu, Shein

oil

Oil prices fall as US delays Mexico tariff by a month, easing concerns

European Union flag

EU must stay united against Trump's tariff threat: Spanish minister

Manufacturing sector

US manufacturing activity expands for first time since 2022 as orders rise

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump tariffs threaten to upend global economic order

Topics : Donald Trump administration washington US Foreign policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon