Business Standard
Home / World News / Volvo leads 50 companies urging EU to stick to combustion-engine ban

Volvo leads 50 companies urging EU to stick to combustion-engine ban

The 2035 target is crucial to align all stakeholders on this journey and ensure European competitiveness

Volvo

Volvo itself recently abandoned a target to sell only fully electric vehicles by the end of this decade. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By John Ainger

Volvo Car AB and dozens of industrial manufacturers urged Brussels to stick to a plan to halt sales of new combustion-engine cars starting 2035. But Europe’s biggest automakers are keeping quiet.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Fifty companies called on the European Union to keep the policy, according to a declaration shared with Bloomberg News. They argued that the sector needs certainty in order to invest and support to meet EU goals, but no backtracking.

“Electrification is the single biggest action our industry can take to cut its carbon footprint,” said Jim Rowan, Volvo’s chief executive officer. “The 2035 target is crucial to align all stakeholders on this journey and ensure European competitiveness.”
 

Rivian Automotive Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., as well as IKEA of Sweden AB and energy company Iberdrola SA, were among the companies pressing Brussels to stay the course.

The EU’s emissions targets for cars have come under fire in recent months as manufacturers grapple with a slowdown in sales, particularly of electric models. For the first time, Volkswagen AG is considering shuttering factories, while the industry lobby warned of multibillion-euro fines for missing 2025 carbon goals.

More From This Section

Air strike, Gaza, Israel-Gaza

14 injured as Russia strikes residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Hurricane Helene unleashes havoc in US; 93 dead, millions without power

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Stuck Nasa astronauts welcome SpaceX capsule that will bring them home

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump escalates attacks on Harris' mental fitness, suggests prosecution

Ukraine Crisis

US conducts precision strikes in Syria, kills 37 terrorist operatives


Volvo itself recently abandoned a target to sell only fully electric vehicles by the end of this decade, walking back its EV ambitions due to waning demand.

Transportation is the only sector to see its emissions grow in Europe during the last 30 years — a trend that needs to reverse rapidly if the bloc is to meet its objective of a 55% cut this decade and net zero by midcentury.

Europe vs China
 
Proponents of the effective ban on combustion engines say the EU is behind the likes of China in producing EVs — especially mass-market vehicles — and must catch up. They argue that European automakers have delayed shifting to new technologies for too long, relying instead on sales of traditional autos.

Europe’s largest carmakers — such as Volkswagen, BMW AG and Stellantis NV — didn’t sign the declaration to the EU.

Italy, meanwhile, has ramped up pressure on the bloc to review the target.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this month the policy was symptomatic of the EU’s “self-destructive approach” to rule-making. The country wants Brussels to bring forward a planned 2026 review to early next year and allow an exemption for biofuels.

Also Read

Volvo

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars slashes its margin and revenue ambitions

FH Electric truck, Volvo truck

Volvo to launch long-range variant of FH Electric truck with 600-km range

Volvo Car AB

Volvo's Q2 EBIT beats estimates, but cuts full-year forecast citing tariffs

volvo

Truckmaker Volvo beats profit expectations but says demand is easing

Tesla

Tesla's best-selling Model Y for 1st time on Chinese govt purchase list

Topics : Volvo European Union Volvo Car Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon