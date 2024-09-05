Business Standard
Volvo Cars to use Nvidia-powered software 'megacastings' for future EVs

That software will help Volvo build better safety systems for its cars and constantly improve vehicles

Volvo

The primary goal is to make the car better and have a more sticky product. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Volvo Cars will use a single software system backed by powerful chips from Nvidia for all future models and will rely on "megacastings" to cut costs for electric cars, the company said on Thursday.
 
In releases ahead of a planned investor event in Gothenburg, Volvo said that starting with its flagship electric EX90 model - which the Swedish automaker will begin delivering to customers this month - it will have a single "technology stack" for all car models.
 
The EX90's software system is backed by Nvidia's DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip, which is capable of over 250 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and will be replaced later this decade by a chip capable of 1,000 trillion TOPS, Volvo said.
 
That software will help Volvo build better safety systems for its cars and constantly improve vehicles in circulation via over-the-air updates, Chief Engineering & Technology Officer Anders Bell told Reuters.
 
Most major automakers say software-defined electric vehicles (EVs) will provide opportunities to generate billions of dollars in additional revenue from selling subscription services, but Bell said Volvo will not pursue that business model.
 
"The primary goal is to make the car better and have a more sticky product, not to sell a lot of subscriptions," he said.
 

Topics : Volvo Car Volvo Cars Volvo Nvidia Electric Vehicles

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

