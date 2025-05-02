Friday, May 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Wall Street opens higher on easing tariff tensions, strong jobs data

Wall Street opens higher on easing tariff tensions, strong jobs data

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 414.53 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 41,167.49, the S&P 500 gained 54.59 points, or 0.97 per cent

Wall Street

Wall Street | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as signs of a de-escalation in the trade war with China and a stronger-than-expected jobs report calmed concerns around the economic toll of tariffs. 
At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 414.53 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 41,167.49, the S&P 500 gained 54.59 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 5,658.73 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 159.60 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 17,864.97.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US adds 177,000 jobs in sign of resilience; unemployment steady at 4.2%

Donald Trump, Trump

White House to unveil Trump's 2026 budget with indepth federal cuts

Piprahwa gems

Ancient Buddha-linked Piprahwa gems set for auction despite backlash

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

'Pakistan has a past' admits Bilawal Bhutto, marked by waves of extremism

TikTok

Data privacy: Irish privacy watchdog hits TikTok with 530 mn euro fine

Topics : Nasdaq US stock Wall Streets US stock market S&P Dow Jones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon