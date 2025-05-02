Wall Street opens higher on easing tariff tensions, strong jobs data

US stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as signs of a de-escalation in the trade war with China and a stronger-than-expected jobs report calmed concerns around the economic toll of tariffs.
At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 414.53 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 41,167.49, the S&P 500 gained 54.59 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 5,658.73 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 159.60 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 17,864.97. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)