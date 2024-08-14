Weakening the military is weakening the nation: Pak Army chief Gen Munir

To weaken Pakistan's armed forces is tantamount to weakening the country itself: Gen Asim Munir | Image: Wikimedia commons

Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir has said that any attempt to undermine the nation's powerful military is equivalent to weakening the country. Addressing the Azadi Parade at the Pakistan Military Academy on the eve of the country's 78th Independence Day, he also underscored the importance of maintaining national unity amidst efforts by foreign powers using digital terrorism' to create a gulf between state institutions and the people of Pakistan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We emerge as a strong nation after trial and tribulations. To weaken Pakistan's armed forces is tantamount to weakening the country itself," Geo News quoted him as saying.

Asserting that the nation's unwavering trust in the Pakistan Army is the military's most valuable asset, he said, Neither any negative force has ever been able to weaken this relationship of trust and love nor can it do so in future.

Historically, we as a nation have always emerged stronger after every hardship," he said, adding that mutual trust between the country and the armed forces played a key role.

He also highlighted the importance of unity, warning that discord and division could hollow the nation from within, paving the way for external aggression, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Gen Munir also acknowledged the ongoing threat of extremism and terrorism in the region and reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to continue making sacrifices for the nation's security.

He blamed foreign powers for a wave of digital terrorism', which he said aimed to create a gulf between state institutions and the people of Pakistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Last week, addressing a conference of Islamic clerics here, Gen Munir warned against attempts to create chaos in the cash-strapped country, saying the armed forces will foil any such move and safeguard national integrity.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for many years of its existence, has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Gen Munir's remarks came days after jailed former prime minister Imran Khan refused to apologise for the May 9 riots and said that the Army owed him an apology since he was abducted by the paramilitary rangers on the day of the violence.

Khan, 71, was on May 9, 2023, arrested by the Pakistan Rangers from the Islamabad High Court premises during his appearance in a corruption case.

His arrest sparked countrywide protests and riots by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters who damaged civilian as well as military installations across the country.

Meanwhile, at least 70 people were injured by aerial firing in different areas of Karachi during the celebrations of Independence Day on Tuesday night, Geo News reported.

Last year, two people lost their lives while more than 80 sustained injuries due to aerial firing in different areas of the city during the Independence Day celebrations.