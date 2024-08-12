Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody: Army

Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday.

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added.