close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amazon layoffs 2023: Employees loose jobs in AWS Cloud Division

Amazon Web Services personnel in the US, Canada and Costa Rica whose jobs were being eliminated were notified early Wednesday, the unit's chief said in an email to staff

Bloomberg
Bloomberg Photo

Bloomberg Photo

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon.com Inc. has started laying off employees in its cloud services operation amid slowing sales growth in its most profitable division. 
 
Amazon Web Services personnel in the US, Canada and Costa Rica whose jobs were being eliminated were notified early Wednesday, the unit’s chief said in an email to staff. AWS generates most of the company’s profits but is experiencing slowing growth as corporate customers look to trim expenses.

Overall, Amazon is axing 27,000 mostly corporate positions after a hiring spree during the pandemic left the company with too many people. Having wrapped up a round of job cuts earlier this year that totaled about 18,000 workers, Amazon announced another 9,000 layoffs in March, which Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said would land on AWS, human resources, advertising and the Twitch livestreaming service. Cuts were rolled out in recent weeks in areas including Twitch and the company’s video game group. 
“It is a tough day across our organization” AWS chief Adam Selipsky said in the email reviewed by Bloomberg. 

AWS, like much of the rest of Amazon, expanded its headcount rapidly as the pandemic boosted demand for digital services. 
“Given this rapid growth, as well as the overall business and macroeconomic climate, it is critical that we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities—those things that matter most to customers and that will move the needle for our business,” Selipsky said. “In many cases this means team members are shifting the projects, initiatives or teams on which they work; however, in other cases it has resulted in these role eliminations.”

Also Read

Amazon becomes world's first listed firm to lose $1 trillion in market cap

Amazon to pull down shutters in food-delivery business in India on Dec 29

We are committed to India; review process is normal: Amazon India's Tiwary

No employee was sacked, all resignations were voluntary: Amazon India

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offers detail, discounts and more

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Drop the 'natural' in natural gas: Climate activists urge US officials

IPL franchises try to convince 6 English players to quit Int'l cricket

Study highlights regions most susceptible to harm due to heatwaves

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears


Selipsky added that cuts in regions outside North America would roll out following local processes, including consultations with employee groups where mandated by law. 
Some AWS-related teams had already been hit by layoffs, including recruiters and members of the “Just Walk Out” physical stores technology group that joined the division in a reorganization last year. But the first rounds of cuts landed heaviest on the company’s recruiting and human resources teams, its sprawling retail group and devices teams. 

Wednesday brought more cuts to Amazon’s beleaguered HR group, which has been subject to waves of buyout offers and cuts that began in November. 
Beth Galetti, who leads the People Experience and Technology team, as Amazon calls HR, announced the latest set of cuts in an email Wednesday. “These decisions are not taken lightly, and I recognize the impact it will have across both those transitioning out of the company as well as our colleagues who remain,” she said. 

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the latest layoffs, referring back to Jassy’s email in March saying that they would be coming. 
Amazon has instituted a hiring freeze for jobs outside its warehouses and delivery operations — with exceptions for certain projects and jobs — and managers say it’s not clear when the company might begin hiring en masse again. 

Amazon employed 1.54 million people worldwide at the end of December. The vast majority of those workers are hourly employees who pack and ship products in warehouses. Before the first round of layoffs began in November, the company said it had roughly 350,000 corporate employees. 
Other tech giants have also reduced their headcount, including Meta Platforms Inc., Google parent company Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies Inc. and International Business Machines Corp.

Amazon is scheduled to report financial results on Thursday, and investors will be watching to see if cost-cutting measures have helped profitability and whether cloud services sales growth is bottoming out.
Topics : Amazon Amazon India IT jobs IT jobs crisis

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy
1 min read

L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS
3 min read

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Crucial to adopt sustainable lifestyles to achieve 2030 development: Teri

Sustainable Development
2 min read

Voltas Q4 profit slumps 21% on provisions over contract terminations

Voltas
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon