Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was named caretaker Prime Minister by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz on August 12

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz on August 12 named Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister.

President Arif Alvi approved his appointment as a caretaker Prime Minister.

On 9 August, Sharif had dissolved the Parliament, three days before the legislative body would have completed its five-year tenure.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, a neutral caretaker government oversees national elections, which must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the Lower House of Parliament.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Kakar hails from the southwestern province of Balochistan and will head the caretaker government.

Also Read

Police report 'emergency incident' after airliner returns to Sydney Airport

China looks to attract foreign investment as its economy struggles

IPhone maker Foxconn cuts 2023 sales forecast after mobile demand sags

India needs to balance ties with China to grow, says US biz lobby

Nepal considers raising Mt Everest climbing fee to $15,000 for foreigners

Nepal considers raising Mt Everest climbing fee to $15,000 for foreigners

India needs to balance ties with China to grow, says US biz lobby

IPhone maker Foxconn cuts 2023 sales forecast after mobile demand sags

China looks to attract foreign investment as its economy struggles

Police report 'emergency incident' after airliner returns to Sydney Airport


Kakar (52) studied in Quetta and later went to London for his higher education.

He has been serving in Pakistan’s Senate since 2018.

Why has the Pakistan Parliament been dissolved?

While the Parliament was close to completing its full term, political and economic turmoil may have been behind the decision.

On 5 August, Imran Khan was arrested and convicted of corruption charges in the Toshkhana case. He was sentenced to three years in prison and is now barred from contesting elections for the next five years.

At the same time, a digital census of 2023 was approved recently by a constitutional body called the “Council of Interests”, consisting of the Pakistan PM, four Chief Ministers of Pakistan’s provinces, and three members nominated by the PM. It put Pakistan’s population to be at 240 million, up from 210 million in the 2017 census.

Now, the law mandates that there should be delimitation or drawing up of constituencies based on change in population before the next elections. The process would take 120 days, possibly leading to delays in the election.
Topics : Pakistan BS Web Reports Parliament

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon