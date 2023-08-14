Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz on August 12 named Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister.

President Arif Alvi approved his appointment as a caretaker Prime Minister.

On 9 August, Sharif had dissolved the Parliament, three days before the legislative body would have completed its five-year tenure.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, a neutral caretaker government oversees national elections, which must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the Lower House of Parliament.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Kakar hails from the southwestern province of Balochistan and will head the caretaker government.

Kakar (52) studied in Quetta and later went to London for his higher education.

He has been serving in Pakistan’s Senate since 2018.

Why has the Pakistan Parliament been dissolved?

While the Parliament was close to completing its full term, political and economic turmoil may have been behind the decision.

On 5 August, Imran Khan was arrested and convicted of corruption charges in the Toshkhana case. He was sentenced to three years in prison and is now barred from contesting elections for the next five years.

At the same time, a digital census of 2023 was approved recently by a constitutional body called the “Council of Interests”, consisting of the Pakistan PM, four Chief Ministers of Pakistan’s provinces, and three members nominated by the PM. It put Pakistan’s population to be at 240 million, up from 210 million in the 2017 census.

Now, the law mandates that there should be delimitation or drawing up of constituencies based on change in population before the next elections. The process would take 120 days, possibly leading to delays in the election.