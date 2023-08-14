Confirmation

Police report 'emergency incident' after airliner returns to Sydney Airport

A commercial airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned to Sydney on Monday after an emergency incident, officials and media reported.

Representative Image

AP Sydney
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left Sydney Airport at 1:40 pm for an eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur and landed back on the runway at 3:47 pm, Nine News reported.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left Sydney Airport at 1:40 pm for an eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur and landed back on the runway at 3:47 pm, Nine News reported.
Someone purporting to be on board tweeted that a person was threatening staff and passengers, Nine reported.
It said a passenger holding a backpack had threatened to blow the plane up. Crew had checked the backpack and found no explosives, it added.
Australian Federal Police said in a statement they were responding to an emergency incident at the airport, but provided no other details.
The plane was parked on the end of a runway hours later with emergency vehicles nearby, Nine reported.

Sydney Airport said it was supporting emergency agencies in the management of an incident.
The airport is operational with flights arriving and departing, an airport statement said.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

