Who is new Sri Lanka PM, Harini Amarasuriya, who studied at Hindu college?

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appointed Harini Amarasuriya as the next Prime Minister of the island country on Tuesday (September 24). The new PM has been appointed as part of a four-member cabinet under President's leadership framing policy till the parliamentary election, which would take place on November 14. The general election date was announced through a gazette issued late on Tuesday. The Parliament would be dissolved at midnight. Harini Amarasuriya: Education Amarasuriya completed his graduation from the Hindu College of University in Delhi and completed his master's in Applied Anthropology in Australia. After completing her master's, she returned to her homeland and worked in the international humanitarian and development sector. However, after a break, she went on to take up a job.

Harini is Hindu College Alumni

54-year-old Harini Amarasuriya completed her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology at Delhi University between 1991 and 1994.

The Hindu is India's prestigious college producing prominent figures in various fields, like politics, the arts and academia. Her time in the Hindu College played a vital role in shaping her political career.

The principal of Hindu College, Anju Srivastava, told news agency PTI, “It’s an honour to know that a Hinduite has become the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Harini was a student of Sociology from 1991 to 1994, and we are extremely proud of her accomplishments. I hope her time at the Hindu played a part in shaping her path to success.”

Srivastava added that the Hindu College has a long tradition of student governance. She added, “Hindu College has a long tradition of student government, and we elect a prime minister and a leader of opposition every year. Harini’s appointment is another milestone in our college’s storied history.”

Nalin Rajan Singh, a Bollywood director and a batchmate of Amarasuriya recalled her time in the Hindu college and said, “I vaguely remember her, but I know she was very involved in college festivals and debates. It was the 90s, and a lot of us … were starting to make our mark. To see her become the Prime Minister is amazing.”

A university lecturer, Amarasuriya obtained her PhD in Social Anthropology from the University of Edinburgh. Her research interests include state-society relations, political movements, dissent and activism.

Harini, the youngest daughter of her family, grew up in the southern part of Sri Lanka and moved to Colombo when the government took over the tea estates. She then went to work at a private school in Colombo and emerged as a feminist.

Harini Amarasuriya Politics

Harini entered mainstream politics when she started her career in the humanitarian sector. In 2011, when the Rajapaksa government was in power, Harini along with her colleagues protested against the government and when the Maithirpala Sirisena government came to power in 2015, she turned towards the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna.

Along with Harini, the NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Laxman Nipunarachchi were sworn in as cabinet ministers. Harini, Vijitha and Laxman will serve as a caretaker cabinet with the imminent dissolution of parliament. A snap parliamentary election to be called for and then a full-fledged cabinet will take charge. The parliamentary election is likely to take place before the end of November.

Harini Amarasuriya: New Sri Lankan PM

Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, and she is the first woman to hold the position since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 2000. She comes from an impressive academic background with a significant link to India.

During the inauguration, Dissanayake promised to root out corruption and create a cleaner political culture. She said, “Our politics needs to be cleaner, and the people have called for a different political culture,” he said. “I am ready to commit to that change.”

Soon after the forming of the new government, both domestic and international stakeholders are observing the next step by the current government as they have to form a balance between welfare promises and IMF obligations.

The new leadership of Dissanayake and Amarasuriya may form their interim government but things are going to be tougher for them. Investors are observing Dissanayake’s intentions to renegotiate IMF terms as further delays could destabilise Sri Lankan fragile recovery.