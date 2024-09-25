Business Standard
Work-life paradise: This country has the shortest work week at 24.7 hours

While some countries enjoy short work weeks, India grapples with long hours and work-life balance struggles

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Vanuatu, located in Oceania, stands out with the shortest average weekly working hours per employee, according to a report by the International Labour Organisation. Workers in Vanuatu average 24.7 hours per week, the lowest among the surveyed countries. Additionally, only 4 per cent of its workforce works 49 hours or more weekly, sharply contrasting with global labour trends.

Kiribati follows next, with an average of 27.3 hours per week per worker. Notably, India does not feature in the top 20 countries with shorter work hours.
After Kiribati, Micronesia records an average of 30.5 hours per week per worker, followed by Rwanda (30.4), Somalia (31.5), the Netherlands (31.6), Iraq (31.7), Wallis and Futuna Islands (31.8), Ethiopia (31.9), Canada (32.1), Australia (32.3), and New Zealand (33.0).
 

Top overworked nations

Meanwhile, Bhutan leads globally with 61 per cent of its workforce working more than 49 hours per week. Bangladesh (47 per cent) and Pakistan (40 per cent) also rank high, indicating that a significant portion of their workforce is involved in long work hours.

Around 51 per cent of the Indian workforce works 49 hours or more weekly, placing the country second in terms of extended working hours.

Globally, countries such as the UAE (50.9 hours, 39 per cent) and Lesotho (50.4 hours, 36 per cent) also report high weekly working hours. India, however, remains notable for the proportion of its workforce exceeding the 49-hour threshold.

In contrast, countries such as the Netherlands (31.6 hours) and Norway (33.7 hours) reflect a more balanced work-life dynamic, with considerably lower average weekly working hours.

Implications for India

These findings raise significant concerns regarding work-life balance, mental health, and labour policies in India, as over half of the country’s workforce continues to work extended hours. The need for creating sustainable work environments that foster both health and productivity is becoming increasingly critical as the nation faces the challenge of managing its labour force amid shifting economic demands.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

