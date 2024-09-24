Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more

Business Standard
According to Morgan Stanley, India crossed China to become the largest market in the emerging markets (EM) universe at the end of August. This is based on India’s weight in the MSCI All Countries World IMI (investible large, mid and small cap) index.

Sri Lanka’s presidential election, which concluded over the weekend, broke many precedents and overturned decades of political custom in the island nation. Our lead editorial talks about how the country is likely to be run, and what it would mean for relations with India and China. Read here

The double gold win for India at the Budapest Chess Olympiad with 190-odd participating nations is a big achievement. The victories can be attributed to great team spirit, strong preparation, and, above all, to an amazing pipeline of talent, buttressed by experience, notes our second editorial. Read here
We in India must aspire for global leadership in our chosen sectors. China’s achievement, especially in EVs and lithium batteries, is worth studying, writes Akash Prakash. Read here

Set up in the wake of the Satyam scandal, building NFRA’s institutional credibility is essential for restoring confidence in financial reporting, writes Amit Tandon. Read here

“While a positive outcome would have no doubt eased the liability and enabled faster deleveraging… The curative petition outcome does not create any impact or modification on cash flows, as already considered in our business plans.”
 
Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Best of BS Opinion: Have the FIIs lost their way, tech monopolies, more

The drug Sofosbuvir is used to treat Hepatitis C, which is caused by a virus that kills 250,000 people every year. It is sold as “Sovaldi” by Gilead Sciences in the US. Many Hepatitis C treatments last up to a year, with cure rates of 70 per cent.

Best of BS Opinion: Natural intelligence trumps AI, costly drugs? Try DIY

India is still a developing country with a low per capita income of $2,500, which also camouflages wide income and wealth inequalities. India currently ranks 134th out of 193 countries in the Human Development Index, which is a more accurate measure

Best of BS Opinion: Challenges for a transitioning power and more

