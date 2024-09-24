Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more

Sri Lanka’s presidential election, which concluded over the weekend, broke many precedents and overturned decades of political custom in the island nation. Our lead editorial talks about how the country is likely to be run, and what it would mean for relations with India and China. Read here
The double gold win for India at the Budapest Chess Olympiad with 190-odd participating nations is a big achievement. The victories can be attributed to great team spirit, strong preparation, and, above all, to an amazing pipeline of talent, buttressed by experience, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views
We in India must aspire for global leadership in our chosen sectors. China’s achievement, especially in EVs and lithium batteries, is worth studying, writes Akash Prakash. Read here
Set up in the wake of the Satyam scandal, building NFRA’s institutional credibility is essential for restoring confidence in financial reporting, writes Amit Tandon. Read here