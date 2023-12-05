Will operate in maximum force: Israel warns as truce with Hamas reaches end

Amid the resumption of hostilities after the end of the truce between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reaffirmed that it will use all its power against Hamas terrorists, adding that the country used the seven-day pause of war to 'increase readiness'.

"We pursued them in northern Gaza. We're now pursuing Hamas in southern Gaza too. We will operate in maximum force against Hamas terrorists and infrastructures while minimizing harm to the civilians that Hamas places around them as shields. Our forces used the seven-day pause before the Hamas violation to increase readiness, review intelligence, and refine operational procedures. We are implementing lessons learned for the new phase of this war, improving the efficiency and the precision of our operations on the ground," he said.

Invoking the end of the truce on December 1, Hagari emphasised that the terror group chose war by rejecting the release of hostages and breaking the agreement.

He said, "We have entered a new phase in our war against Hamas. Hamas broke the humanitarian pause when it violated the hostage release agreement by refusing to release women, children, and babies as agreed. Hamas also fired rockets at Israeli homes. It should be clear to everyone by now. Hamas chooses war. Hamas chose war when it broke the hostage release agreement on December 1."

"Hamas chose war when it massacred our people on October 7. It has been eight weeks since October 7, and Hamas is still holding 137 of our people hostage babies, the elderly, women, and men," he added.

IDF spokesperson also called on the International organisation to assist Israel in the release of hostages and ensure that the Red Cross is granted access to the hostages.

"We call on international organizations in Gaza to assist us with this effort. It can help save lives. We also call on international organizations to ensure that the Red Cross gains access to our hostages. In Hamas captivity, 137 hostages are being held in inhumane and brutal conditions, and not one international organization has seen them. The more we hear about the cruel conditions in Hamas captivity t, the more urgent our mission. Our global mission to rescue our hostages becomes," he added.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his war cabinet at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the PM was joined by the IDF chief of staff, the National Security Council chief, the head of the Mossad, and the Shin Bet chief, as well as cabinet members Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz.