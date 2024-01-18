Sensex (    %)
                        
Will oppose Palestinian state in any postwar scenario: Netanyahu to US

The announcement on Thursday exposed the deep divisions that have emerged between the close allies three months into Israel's war against Gaza's Hamas rulers

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel PM

AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has informed the United States that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any postwar scenario.
The announcement on Thursday exposed the deep divisions that have emerged between the close allies three months into Israel's war against Gaza's Hamas rulers.
The US has called on Israel to scale back its offensive and said that the establishment of a Palestinian state should be part of the day after.
In a nationally broadcast news conference, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the offensive until Israel realizes a decisive victory over Hamas. He also rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood. He said he had relayed his positions to the Americans.
In any future arrangement...Israel needs security control all territory west of the Jordan, Netanyahu told a nationally broadcast news conference. This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?

The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends, he added.

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu palestine israel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

