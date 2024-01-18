Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OpenAI coup less stressful than superintelligent AI, says CEO Altman

Altman's ouster by the board in November was "a microcosm of it, but probably not the most stressful experience we ever face," he said

Sam Altman

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Thomas Seal


Sam Altman said that his dramatic and quickly-reversed firing at OpenAI was less nerve-wracking than how the world approaches making artificial intelligence as capable as humans.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“As the world gets closer to AGI, the stakes, the stress, the level of tension — that’s all going to go up,” the ChatGPT-maker’s chief executive officer and co-founder said on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. 

AI has been a key theme at this year’s Davos summit, with business leaders discussing how best to use the technology after a flurry of investment, while raising concerns about risks, including its potential impact on democracy during a bumper election year. The rapid advancements in the field and race by companies to achieve a hypothetical future artificial general intelligence, or AGI, has led to many policymakers to call for regulation.

Altman’s ouster by the board in November was “a microcosm of it, but probably not the most stressful experience we ever face,” he said, speaking on a panel about technology in a turbulent world. He said the episode taught the company not to let “not-urgent problems” linger. 

“We had known that our board had gotten too small, and we knew that we didn’t have the level of experience we needed, but last year was such a wild year for us in so many ways, that we sort of just neglected it,” he said.

Also Read

WEF highlights: India's growth momentum to stay, says RBI Guv at Davos

Time to rebuild trust, cooperation with each other: WEF Chair Klaus Schwab

World Economic Forum: Davos-bound squad aims to turn spotlight on India

Karnataka signs investment deals worth Rs 22,000 cr at Davos summit

AI-powered misinformation is biggest short-term threat: Davos report

Alaska Air passengers sue airline over 737 Max 9 door blowout incident

In Davos, Israel's Prez calls ties with Saudi key to ending war in Gaza

US jobless applications fall to lowest level since September 2022

'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' lead race for Britain's Bafta film awards

European Commission to back 90% emissions cut for 2040 climate target

Topics : World Economic Forum artifical intelligence Technology Davos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon