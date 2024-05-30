Two women worked half days for nearly a decade without getting caught

A New York Times bestselling author, Chelsea M Cameron, recently shared an incredible true story of two employees at her local bank branch, who worked half days for nearly a decade without ever being caught. They managed to deceive their employers as they were the only two employees working at the branch and no upper management noticed that they were leaving early.

To ensure successful deception, the woman leaving at the end of her half-day wouldn't clock out. Instead, in her place her coworker used to clock her out when it was her time to clock out. They helped each other for around 10 years before management noticed and fired both of them.

Cameron shared the incident on X this weekend, and wrote, “Sometimes I think about the two women who were the only employees at one of our bank branches and for nearly TEN YEARS had been working half days and clocking each other out and no one noticed,”

"They got fired eventually but honestly? That's on the bank,” she added.

In the comment section of her post, the author of the Sapphic romance series explained that the branch's only two employees had a system in place to make sure they would not get caught. She revealed in her post that “the lobby was only open until noon or so. However, they were supposed to stay till 4. So one would stay to work on projects and the other would leave and clock both out.”

The author herself has worked at one of the bank branches and revealed that she had a minimum wage job answering the calls at the bank, she revealed in her previous posts.

She revealed that she was there to help when one of them was on leave. I'd drive back to my regular branch after lunch and see the other's car parked in her driveway when she was supposed to be at the branch. Never said a word,” she said.

According to the author, the management never visited the branch, that's why the plan to evade working full-time went unnoticed for over 10 years. Cameron said, “No one from upper management ever paid attention or even went there. Turns out the building needed a bunch of repairs after they left that had been ignored for years.”

Cameron revealed that the two women were fired from their jobs.