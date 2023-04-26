close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World Bank chief economist calls for new approaches to address debt crisis

The Common Framework should be replaced, he said, in the strongest terms used by a World Bank official. "It's not the right machinery"

Reuters WASHINGTON
World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill

World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill is calling for new approaches to address the mounting debt crisis facing many countries, including steps to factor domestic borrowing into assessment of a country's debt sustainability.

Gill told Reuters the Common Framework set up by the Group of 20 major economies to help the poorest countries had resulted in only glacial progress because it did not account for 61% of developing countries' external debt held by private creditors, a far larger share than decades ago.

Only four countries - Zambia, Chad, Ethiopia and Ghana - have applied for relief under the G20 mechanism set up in late 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the International Monetary Fund estimates that many more - 60% of low-income countries - are in or at high risk of debt distress.

Only Chad has reached a debt relief deal with creditors - and it does not include an actual reduction in debt.

Rising interest rates in the United States and other advanced economies would keep money flowing out of emerging markets for some time, just as in the 1980s, and that, Gill said in an interview this week, would result in "more train wrecks."

Also Read

India, China becoming high income countries to bring disruption: World Bank

Yoginder K Alagh (1939-2022): An exceptionally generous economist departs

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade: Matthew Hayden

LIVE: Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

'Dramatic decrease' in Islamic State activities in Iraq and Syria: US

Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this year

First Republic Bank plans $100 bn asset sale to shore up balance sheet

Japanese company's 'high probability' spacecraft crashes on moon

"Debt levels are already starting to hurt prospects, getting them into the wrong kind of spiral," he said ahead of a World Bank seminar on debt on Wednesday. "Many of these countries are in debt crisis already. A country like Egypt is under water."

The Common Framework should be replaced, he said, in the strongest terms used by a World Bank official. "It's not the right machinery."

About two-third of Ghana's external debt, for example, is privately held, but the framework is focused on Paris Club official creditors and newer lenders like China, now the world's largest sovereign creditor. It also lacked common rules for dealing with countries' debts, he added.

REVISIT BRADY BONDS?

He said a new sovereign debt roundtable set up to address challenges in the debt relief process brought in debtor nations and private sector players, but achieved only modest results.

IMF officials said China and other participants reached a common understanding that multilateral development banks could provide positive net flows of loans and grants to countries in need, instead of accepting "haircuts."

But Gill said China likely did not see that as binding since the meeting was not intended to be a decision-making mechanism.

Issuing Brady bonds - sovereign debt securities denominated in dollars and backed by U.S. Treasuries - as during the 1980s debt crisis might address some of the deficiencies, Gill noted, adding that those bonds had been largely retired, indicating their success.

One key issue remained how the IMF and the World Bank assessed the debt sustainability of countries while excluding domestic borrowing, which masked too-high levels of borrowing.

That happened in part because developing countries had built up their domestic financial sectors but without the corresponding sustainable fiscal frameworks, Gill said.

"Suddenly your assessment tool, which is only looking at assuming that these guys can only borrow abroad, is no longer appropriate," he said.

 

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Bank debt crisis Interest rate hike

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft reports 9% boost in profits, revenue, as it expands AI use

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
1 min read

Amit Shah plays down pre-poll surveys, says BJP will win Karnataka polls

Photo: PTI
1 min read

LIVE: Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal
1 min read

'Dramatic decrease' in Islamic State activities in Iraq and Syria: US

'Dramatic decrease' in Islamic State activities in Iraq and Syria: US
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Auto likely to exhibit range-bound trade; FMCG seems overbought

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Tony Fernandes
8 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

Joe Biden
6 min read

BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

BRICS nations, summit
2 min read

US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears

US flag, US, united states
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon