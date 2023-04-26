close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japanese company loses contact with its moon lander in likely crash

If it had landed, the company would have been the first private business to pull off a lunar landing

AP Tokyo
Picture of Earth-rise sent by Japanese Lunar Lander Mission 1 lander

Picture of Earth-rise sent by Japanese Lunar Lander Mission 1 lander (Photo: @ispace_inc)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Japanese company lost contact with its spacecraft moments before touchdown on the moon Wednesday, saying the mission had apparently failed.

Communications ceased as the lander descended the final 33 feet (10 meters), traveling around 16 mph (25 kph). Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as minutes went by with no word from the lander, which is presumed to have crashed.

We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface, said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of the company, ispace.

If it had landed, the company would have been the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.

Only three governments have successfully touched down on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

The 7-foot lander (2.3-meter) Japanese lander carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust. There were also items from private customers on board.

Also Read

K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse on November 8; here's all you need to know

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History, Celeration, Wishes on this holy Islamic festival

NASA's Mars lander captures stunning meteoroid impact, spots more ice

NASA prepares to bid goodbye to Mars InSight lander in next few weeks

Bernie Sanders endorses Biden, rules out his own bid for 2024 election

Russia says conditions not ripe for Black Sea grain deal extension

Washington state bans assault weapons, introduces two other major gun laws

Meta Platforms Inc needs a new catalyst after stock's 77% rally

Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis seeks mediator as DCG deal hits impasse

Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had targeted Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon's near side, more than 50 miles (87 kilometers) across and just over 1 mile (2 kilometers) deep.

It took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way. The lander entered lunar orbit on March 21.

For this test flight, the two main experiments were government-sponsored: the UAE's 22-pound (10-kilogram) rover Rashid, named after Dubai's royal family, and the Japanese Space Agency's orange-sized sphere designed to transform into a wheeled robot on the moon. With a science satellite already around Mars and an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, the UAE was seeking to extend its presence to the moon.

Founded in 2010, ispace hopes to start turning a profit as a one-way taxi service to the moon for other businesses and organizations. Hakamada said Wednesday that a second mission is already in the works for next year.

We will keep going, never quit lunar quest," he said.

Two lunar landers built by private companies in the U.S. are awaiting liftoff later this year, with NASA participation.

Hakuto and the Israeli spacecraft named Beresheet were finalists in the Google Lunar X Prize competition requiring a successful landing on the moon by 2018. The $20 million grand prize went unclaimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : moon Japan Spacecraft

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Russia says conditions not ripe for Black Sea grain deal extension

Putin
1 min read

Washington state bans assault weapons, introduces two other major gun laws

gun law, gun with permit, US gun law
2 min read

Welspun One, GRT Group ink Rs 700 crore deal for Tamil Nadu project

Eye on e-commerce, ESR plans one 'plug &amp; play' warehouse every quarter
2 min read

Kochi holds greatest promise for adoption of active, shared mobility

Vehicular traffic is seen near ITO, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
5 min read

Tata Consumer Products net profit rises 23.5% in January-March quarter

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Tony Fernandes
8 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

Joe Biden
6 min read

BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

BRICS nations, summit
2 min read

US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears

US flag, US, united states
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon