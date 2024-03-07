Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

X could soon receive payment licenses in New York, California: Elon Musk

Since acquiring the company formerly known as Twitter in 2022, the billionaire has sought to turn it into an 'everything app' like Tencent's dominant WeChat app in China

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his social media platform X could soon receive approval for a money transmitter license in New York, putting the platform a step closer to offering payment features.
While speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecom conference, Musk also said X could receive its license in California in the next month or so, while getting the New York approval could be "a few months away".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Since acquiring the company formerly known as Twitter in 2022, the billionaire has sought to turn it into an "everything app" like Tencent's dominant WeChat app in China, with features beyond social media, including the ability to send money to other X users.
To offer services across the U.S., experts say X will need a money transmitter license in each state, and Musk has previously said that approval in New York and California would be the most consequential. Those populous states are also known for relatively lengthy approval processes.
Some other states including Pennsylvania and Utah have already granted money transmitter licenses to X.
During the conference, the billionaire who also runs Tesla and SpaceX said X was considering removing the number of likes and reposts that are currently visible on each post.
The information could visually clutter content on the platform, he said.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

California approves new rules for turning wastewater into drinking water

Trump spent $76 mn over last 2 years on attorneys as legal troubles mount

New York City streets flooded, multiple subway lines snarled by downpour

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

Pressure grows on Israel to open more aid routes into Gaza by land, sea

Poland protests: Many injured amid violent clashes between farmers, police

Elon Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate

Chess legend Garry Kasparov added in 'terrorist, extremist' list by Russia

Apple cancels Epic Games' developer account, Fortnite ios hangs in balance

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Twitter Social media apps Social Media Facebook Mark Zuckerberg

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon