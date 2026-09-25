Xi Jinping invites 100,000 young Americans for exchanges, study in China

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said one lakh young Americans will be invited to visit China for exchanges and study over the next five years.

The announcement by Xi at the White House here came against the backdrop of a similar announcement made in 2023, under which 50,000 young Americans were invited for exchanges and study over a five-year period. The target was achieved this year ahead of schedule.

"The hope of China-US relationship lies in our people, and its future lies with the young. I am glad to announce an invitation for 100,000 young Americans to visit China for exchanges and study in the coming five years," Xi said.

The Chinese leader made a reference to the Second World War when Chinese and Americans fought "shoulder-to-shoulder" against the "fascist" aggression.

"Chinese people have never forgotten that part of history, nor have the American people," Xi said.

"Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends, achieving the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation and making America great again can go hand in hand. Let us meet the people's expectations and show our historical initiative. Let us keep advancing the cause of friendship between our two peoples, and work together to build a better world," Xi said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had referred to the US role in helping China in the Second World War against Japanese aggression.

Trump listed issues concerning security, technology, and superintelligence and said the decisions he and Xi make in these areas can promote peace and prosperity for decades to come.

"We focus on our common interests, and I'm confident there is much we can achieve throughout history," he said.

"Pursuit of those common interests has connected our people across the vast oceans of big, tremendous distances and many differences, and even made us allies in World War II," Trump said.

"Look at the greatness that we had together fighting in World War II. Brave American pilots volunteered to come to China and fight for the very survival of the legendary country, that legendary Flying Tigers group. They were just unbelievable," Trump said.

"And it was the United States Marines' encounter with Chinese people that inspired the Marines to adopt a Chinese phrase they still use today, 'Gung Ho.' The Marines use it as an expression of great enthusiasm, but in Chinese it literally means working together," Trump said.