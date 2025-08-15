Friday, August 15, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Zelenskyy hopes India will contribute to efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Zelenskyy hopes India will contribute to efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development, the Ukrainian president wrote

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth year. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia, as he wished India on its Independence Day. 
Zelenskyy's post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth year. 
Congratulating the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy said, “This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion.” “Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development,” the Ukrainian president wrote. 
 
“We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure,” Zelenskyy said. 
“I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine–India cooperation lies ahead — in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity!” he further said. 

Also Read

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Alaska Summit: Trump to meet Putin, says talks have 25% chance of failing

zelenskyy

Zelenskyy rejects ceding Donbas to Russia, seeks role in US-Russia talks

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Russian forces advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska summit

European Union, EU

EU appeals to Trump to defend Europe's interests at war summit with Putin

Modi, Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy

India committed to peaceful resolution in Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi

Trump last week announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on US imports from India -- raising the overall duty to 50 per cent -- as a penalty for the country's continued imports of Russian oil. The tariffs will come into effect from August 27. 
India on Thursday said it has not halted oil purchases from Russia in response to the US president's tariff threat and continues to buy based solely on economic considerations. 
Responding to the US tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable.
“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it said.
Trump has said that India's purchasing of Russian oil is “fuelling” the war machine.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Booster Robotics T1 humanoid robots take part in a 5-on-5 soccer group match at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Friday

Robots race, play football, crash and collapse at China's 'robot Olympics'

plastic, waste, environment, plastic pollution

Global plastic treaty talks collapse as hardline stances stall progress

US President Donald Trump

Trump signals semiconductor tariffs within weeks, may reach 300%

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump heads to 'high stakes' Alaska summit with Putin on Ukraine

Intel

Intel shares rise 4% on report of possible US government stake purchase

Topics : Independence Day Zelenskyy India Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon