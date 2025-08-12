Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU appeals to Trump to defend Europe's interests at war summit with Putin

EU appeals to Trump to defend Europe's interests at war summit with Putin

The summit is taking place in the US state of Alaska, which was colonised by Russia in the 18th century until Czar Alexander II sold it to the US in a land deal in 1867

European Union, EU

The Europeans are desperate to exert some influence over a Friday meeting that they have been sidelined from. It remains unclear whether even Ukraine will take part. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Brussels
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European Union leaders appealed on Tuesday to US President Donald Trump to defend their security interests at a key summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later this week over the war in Ukraine.

The Europeans are desperate to exert some influence over a Friday meeting that they have been sidelined from. It remains unclear whether even Ukraine will take part. Trump has said that he wants to see whether Putin is serious about ending the war, now in its fourth year. 

But Trump has disappointed US allies in Europe by saying that Ukraine will have to give up some Russian-held territory. He also said that Russia must accept land swaps, although it remains unclear what Putin might be expected to surrender.

 

The Europeans and Ukraine are wary that Putin, who has waged the biggest land war in Europe since 1945 and used Russia's energy might to try to cow the EU, might secure favourable concessions and set the outlines of a peace deal without them.

In a statement early on Tuesday, the leaders said that they welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. But, they underlined, the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. 

Also Read

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Trump says he'll quickly know if Putin seeks Ukraine peace deal in talks

markets, Sensex, nifty

Asia stocks mostly on the rise as tariff truce supports sentiment

Modi, Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy

India committed to peaceful resolution in Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Russia, Ukraine stick to demands ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska summit

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Europe, Ukraine push US on peace plan ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska talks

 

A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force, they said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the idea that Ukraine must commit to give up land to secure a ceasefire. Russia holds shaky control over four of the country's regions, two in the country's east and two in the south.

European countries fear that Putin will set his sights on one of them next if he wins in Ukraine.  On Monday, Trump repeated that there'll be some land swapping going on. He said that this would involve some bad stuff for both Ukraine and Russia. His public rehabilitation of Putin a pariah in most of Europe has unnerved Ukraine's backers.

Trump was also critical of Zelenskyy, noting that Ukraine's leader had been in power for the duration of the war and said nothing happened during that time. He contrasted that with Putin, who has wielded power unchallenged in Russia for decades.    ALSO READ: Trump says 50-50 chances of negotiating a trade deal with European Union 

It's unclear whether the Europeans were unsettled by Trump's assertion that he would be travelling to Russia on Friday to meet Putin.

The summit is taking place in the US state of Alaska, which was colonised by Russia in the 18th century until Czar Alexander II sold it to the US in a land deal in 1867.

The Europeans will make a fresh attempt to rally Trump to Ukraine's cause on Wednesday at virtual meetings convened by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump did not confirm whether he would take part, but he did say: I'm going to get everybody's ideas before meeting with Putin.

Tuesday's statement was also meant to be a demonstration of European unity. But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is Putin's closest ally in Europe and has tried to block EU support for Ukraine, did not endorse it. He was the only one of the 27 leaders who refused to do so.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump's DC police takeover echoes historic racist urban crime narratives

clariton coke works plant, steel plant explosion, pennsylvania, pollution

Investigation continues into Pennsylvania steel plant blast that killed 2

thailand cambodia

Thai border conflict forces Cambodian migrant workers to return home

Donald Trump

Trump nominates economist EJ Antoni to lead key US economic data agency

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO

Trump meets Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan days after calling for his resignation

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump US Russia European Union Zelenskyy Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon